Ship Finance International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 222 put options.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 765,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ship Finance International will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

