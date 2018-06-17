Verint Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Verint Systems traded up $0.35, reaching $46.15, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 568,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,366,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 438,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 188,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 556,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

