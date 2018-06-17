Investors Buy Shares of Biogen (BIIB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $251.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $165.96 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Biogen had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Biogen traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $305.03

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $365.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 23.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

