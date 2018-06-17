Investors Buy Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $1,467.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $250.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,217.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $107.90

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nomura raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.28 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $25,488,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.0% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $8,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

