Investors Buy Shares of McDonald’s (MCD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $515.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $340.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $175.43 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, McDonald’s had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. McDonald’s traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $166.46

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

