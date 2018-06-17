Tribune Company Common Stock Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TRCO)

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 38,748 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the average volume of 1,951 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRCO. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of TRCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.41. 654,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.32. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $443.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.85 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts expect that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Tribune Company Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

