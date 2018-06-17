Invitation Homes (INVH) PT Lowered to $24.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report released on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Invitation Homes opened at $22.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.51.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,966,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028,345 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $252,609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,605.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,722,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210,968 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,641,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385,803 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $138,985,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

