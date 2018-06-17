Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Given $35.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ion Geophysical an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ion Geophysical traded down $0.35, reaching $24.15, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 153,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,189. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.12). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ion Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.