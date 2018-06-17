IOST Market Cap Reaches $226.13 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, fex, OKEx and Cobinhood. IOST has a total market cap of $226.13 million and $18.67 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00260643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093858 BTC.

About IOST

IOST launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, BigONE, fex, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Koinex, OKEx, Binance, OTCBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

