IOStoken Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One IOStoken token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, fex, Ethfinex and BigONE. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00587326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00247644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095033 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: fex, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Binance, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

