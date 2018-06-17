Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to “Buy”

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a $274.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported impressive first-quarter 2018 results. The company is benefiting from strong adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers as well as non-laser cutting and welding equipment. Moreover, secular transition to high powered products and increased electric vehicle battery production primarily drive the increased adoption of the high powered lasers. The company is gaining in China, Europe, North America and Japan. Further, its vertically integrated business model is helping IPG keep costs down. Acquisitions like Menara Networks and ILT have helped portfolio expansion. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, volatility faced by materials processing markets, customer concentration and significant China exposure remain major headwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics traded down $0.18, hitting $240.98, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,567,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,363,586.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $1,502,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,672,000 after acquiring an additional 648,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

