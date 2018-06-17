ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (SCZ) Short Interest Up 194.5% in May

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,026,418 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the April 30th total of 1,367,110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,542 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,862,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,845,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP alerts:

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP traded down $0.49, hitting $65.44, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,323,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,829. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.