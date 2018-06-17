iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (EFV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

