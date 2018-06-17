iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 561.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,660 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,245,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 6,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,267,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 618.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,500 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx opened at $45.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

