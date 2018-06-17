Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,751.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,958,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,293,000 after buying an additional 2,854,570 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,520,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,145,000 after buying an additional 1,512,078 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,598,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,636,000 after buying an additional 1,196,204 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,702,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,676.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,823,000 after buying an additional 674,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded down $0.32, hitting $60.32, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,270. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.