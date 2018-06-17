SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $211.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 1 year low of $162.12 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

