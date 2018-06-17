iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index worth $94,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 630.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index opened at $133.63 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

