iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up approximately 8.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Index worth $495,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 425.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $280.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,085. iShares S&P 500 Index has a twelve month low of $241.58 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

