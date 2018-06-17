iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 420,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index traded down $0.40, reaching $280.31, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,085. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52-week low of $241.58 and a 52-week high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

