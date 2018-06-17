iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry (NASDAQ:ISHG) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry (NASDAQ:ISHG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.2294042415407 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry traded up $0.01, hitting $82.20, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816. iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year Int Trsry Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

