iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde (MXI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde in the first quarter worth about $714,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde opened at $70.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Mat. Sector Inde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.