ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO (CRBN) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.20% of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO opened at $118.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ISHARES Tr/MSCI ACWI LOW CARBO has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.97.

