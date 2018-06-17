First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $228.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index comprises approximately 1.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index worth $228,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,013,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,574,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 913.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113,574 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,622,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.90. 9,426,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,905. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $148.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

