iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index traded down $0.24, reaching $167.81, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 802,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,529. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $135.75 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth Index

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.