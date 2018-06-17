IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 24 Hours

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $146,914.00 and $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018345 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

