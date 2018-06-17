iTicoin Price Hits $12.75 on Major Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $12.75 or 0.00195273 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $407,949.00 and $20.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00593932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00261067 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094547 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.