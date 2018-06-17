ITV (ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report published on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 275 ($3.66) target price on the broadcaster’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 265 ($3.53).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 185 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.53) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.60 ($2.55).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.26) on Wednesday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.95).

In related news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.17), for a total value of £206,659.55 ($275,142.52).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

