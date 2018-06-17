J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of J M Smucker worth $60,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.46.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,177,214.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker opened at $105.73 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

