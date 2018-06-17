Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEC. Bank of America upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 873,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group traded up $0.55, reaching $66.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

