Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Director Sells $2,503,000.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp opened at $24.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $262.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8,213.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

