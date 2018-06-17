Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 563,331 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 563,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson opened at $7.79 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 20th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.