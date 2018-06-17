Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in WisdomTree DEFA (DWM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA (NYSEARCA:DWM) by 466.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WisdomTree DEFA worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 232,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 171,897 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree DEFA in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,031,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree DEFA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 64,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree DEFA stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. WisdomTree DEFA has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

WisdomTree DEFA Profile

WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (DEFA) Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (WisdomTree DEFA Index). The WisdomTree DEFA Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends and that meet other liquidity and capitalization requirements.

