America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Janney Montgomery Scott

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price raised by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart traded up $1.30, reaching $64.90, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 98,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,904. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.91%. equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $454,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,773,150. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

