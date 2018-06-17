ValuEngine Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Sell

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE JHG opened at $31.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $587.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

