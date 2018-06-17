Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust opened at $20.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.06%. analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 153,963 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 654,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.