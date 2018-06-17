W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRA. TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co opened at $73.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $77.37.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.