Continental AG (CTTAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Continental in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental’s FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Continental stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 38,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Continental has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

