Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Sells $380,250.00 in Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CARO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. 254,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,235. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $905.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

