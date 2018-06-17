Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 30,328 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 30,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $780,036.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 1,500 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 31,828 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $818,616.16.

On Monday, May 21st, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 26,410 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $659,193.60.

On Friday, May 11th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 6,436 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $160,256.40.

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12.

On Monday, March 12th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,038,004.83.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Perficient announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the digital transformation consultancy to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,086 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $102,774,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perficient by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,130 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,103,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,772 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perficient by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,606 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

