Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 30,328 Shares

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 30,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $780,036.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 25th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 1,500 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 30th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 31,828 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $818,616.16.
  • On Monday, May 21st, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 26,410 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $659,193.60.
  • On Friday, May 11th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 6,436 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $160,256.40.
  • On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 4,649 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $111,018.12.
  • On Monday, March 12th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,038,004.83.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Perficient announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the digital transformation consultancy to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,086 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $102,774,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perficient by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,130 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,103,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,772 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perficient by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,606 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

