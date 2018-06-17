Jeffrey Stein Acquires 212,766 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics traded up $0.40, hitting $5.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 118,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,257. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 181,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

