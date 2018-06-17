Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $29.14 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236,992 shares during the period. 58.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of 58.com worth $29,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com opened at $80.54 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.97.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. 58.com had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 58.com from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

