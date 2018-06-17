Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232,658 shares during the period. Stamps.com accounts for 4.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 2.08% of Stamps.com worth $74,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 196.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stamps.com by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,726.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,321 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,248 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com opened at $281.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.45 and a 12-month high of $283.83.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

