Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $113.80 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,847,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,798,000. Vipshop comprises about 6.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 1.04% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 874,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 183.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,860,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,538 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 157.3% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,766,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,400 shares during the period. Finally, Emerging Sovereign Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 48.8% in the first quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 3,934,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop opened at $11.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.23. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

