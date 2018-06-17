Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7029307549892 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Jernigan Capital traded up $0.08, reaching $19.14, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 118.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. equities research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,406.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

