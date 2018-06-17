Jibrel Network Hits Market Cap of $37.32 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $37.32 million and $70,491.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00587059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00249006 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095029 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jibrel Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.