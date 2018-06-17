Jin Coin (CRYPTO:JIN) Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Jin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jin Coin has a total market capitalization of $141,688.00 and $660.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jin Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00245231 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002952 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015261 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Jin Coin

Jin Coin (CRYPTO:JIN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com.

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

