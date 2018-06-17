Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $26.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.17 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

Pure Storage traded down $0.34, reaching $25.05, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,889. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $240,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 232,226 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $5,756,882.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,665. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,847,000 after buying an additional 1,123,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,887,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,985 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,782,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 244,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

