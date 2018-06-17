Joann E. Lee Sells 5,226 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Joann E. Lee sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $105,251.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FFNW opened at $20.16 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 172.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

