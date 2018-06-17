Joel D. Reich Sells 23,108 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,564,873.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,956.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NetApp opened at $77.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

