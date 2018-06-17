John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.42

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.95.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.18 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

In other news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,908 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $385,615.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,023.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,071,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 177,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.